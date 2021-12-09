Keeping your hands warm — while actually being able to use them to do things — is a challenge as the temperature plummets. Over the years I’ve found fingerless glove-mittens to do the best job. You can use the fingerless gloves until it gets really cold, then flip the mitten over the exposed fingers until you need them again.
I’ve had numerous pairs over the years and always opt for wool with Thinsulate lining. There are a wide variety on the market but one feature I really like is a slit in the thumb so you can poke it through; that makes a big difference in your dexterity when tying knots.
Expect to pay $15-20 a pair.
— Bob Gwizdz
