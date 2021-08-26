If you fish with worms, you know how much of a mess it can be. A buddy of mine recently showed me a solution that is simple and effective.
My pal takes an empty margarine container, then he cuts an opening in the top, leaving the edge of the top so the worms can’t crawl up the sides and get out. He fills the container partway with water, then adds earthworms, a handful at a time. The water washes the dirt off of the worms so you don’t get it everywhere when hooking them. And, because you only go into the container the worms are sold in, once it a while, there’s a lot less chance of dropping it or knocking it over in the boat.
His solution to the worm-dirt problem keeps his boat carpeting clean.
— Bob Gwizdz
