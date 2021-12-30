Used to be you wouldn’t head out into the woods without a compass in your pocket. These days with modern GPS technology — not to mention the compass app on most cell phones — a compass feels almost quaint.
But, being the Luddite I am, I still carry one and it has helped me out on several occasions when I got turned around in the woods. I use it mostly for bird hunting and on those rare times when I just grab the rifle and roam the woods during deer season, but if you’re trout fishing on a stream, get worn out, and don’t want to retrace your steps, it’ll help you find a short cut.
I recommend one. You can buy a serviceable compass for less than $20. If you never need it, you’re out $20. But if it helps you out of jam, it’s worth well more than that.
— Bob Gwizdz
