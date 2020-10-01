A buddy of mine, who owns an RV but likes to camp in remote places, recently turned me on to a unique light source — a collapsible, solar-powered lamp.
It folds down to almost nothing, provides hours of light on a charge, and recharges quickly, he said.
It’s not bright enough to, say, look for a small object on the ground in the dark.
But if you need something to help you get to the outhouse after dark, it’ll light the way. And you don’t have to worry about dead batteries.
The model he has, a Luci by Mpowerd, Inc., costs around $15.
— Bob Gwizdz
