Ever been panfishing, figure you had your limit, and then find out that you were a fish or two short — or, even worse, a fish or two over — your limit? Well, the catch counter is designed to eliminate that problem.
Easily mounted to the top of an ice chest (or bucket) the wide-mouthed portal automatically tallies every fish that goes through it. No more losing count or forgetting to click the hand-held counter.
Made of PVC-coated aluminum, the Catch Counter retails for around $50, a worthwhile investment if you do a lot of pan fishing and don’t want to accidentally miscount.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.