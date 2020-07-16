Having scored well with its smaller version of its new crankbait, the BX Brat, the folks at Rapala have decided to up-size it as well. The BX Big Brat is a large-bodied bait, which, like the smaller version, is a balsa bait with a hard, co-polymer outer shell, combining buoyancy and durability. The square-lip design allows it to deflect off objects with an erratic action and it’ll reach a maximum depth of about six feet — perfect for shallow water summertime bassin’. It’s available in 16 colors and caries a $10.29 suggested retail price.
— Bob Gwizdz
