Buzzbaits have sort of fallen out of fashion with bass fishermen in recent years, but they still produce when the fish are in the shallows and hitting on top. I recently came across a buzzbait that’s just a little bit different; there’s a small, more traditional propeller-shaped blade on the shaft that rotates in the opposite direction as the primary flat blade that keeps the lure up on the surface.
The two blades hit each other, creating additional noise, which is one of the main characteristics of buzz baits. The Jackall Firecracker buzzbait is built on a heavy gauge wire to hold up to big fish.
— Bob Gwizdz
