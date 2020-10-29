Recently when I was fishing with Mark Martin, he pulled up to a dock and when I grabbed the dock line connected to his cleat, I noticed it was a bungee-style line. I’d never seen one before and it made great sense, allowing you to stretch it to a post, giving you a lot more room to work than a simple rope.
Martin told me he'd gotten it from Lund and it was the first he’d seen of it, too. I went online and found there are a handful of manufacturers offering them, from as little as about $8. I’m assuming it’s a relatively new development; my question is why it took so long for such a common-sense product to hit the market.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.