Before the soft-plastic revolution in fishing baits, bucktail jigs were among the most popular bottom-bumping baits for bass, walleye — just about every fish that swims.
Now Mepps, the world’s premier manufacturer of in-line spinners, has introduced a new line of bucktail jigs. Available in four sizes, from 1/8th to 1/2 ounce, the Mepps jigs feature a big, bushy tail with a splash of flashabou in the middle. Available in a dozen color combinations, with a VMC hook, Mepps new bucktails retail from around $3.50 to $4, depending on the size.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.