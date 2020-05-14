Bright pink plastic worms — bubble gum worms — have been around a long time, rising and falling in popularity over the years. They are typically fished either weedless and weightless — like a Slug-Go or Fluke — or wacky style, hooked once through the middle. What makes them popular is they are highly visible; if you fish them for bass on the beds, for instance, you know for certain you’ve been bit when they disappear.
They are probably most popular post-spawn when the bass strap on the feed bag and are roaming around looking for prey and are a good bet to cover a lot of water. And they’re popular with a segment of the steelhead crowd, too, though I’ve personally never used them that way. There are a ton of manufacturers, but I suspect Zoom leads the industry in bubble gum worm sales.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.