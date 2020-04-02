I’d wager that 90 percent — perhaps more — of the soft-plastic baits anglers fish for bass and walleye are fished on a jighead. But Strike King offers a unique option that adds a little more pizazz to swim baits and grubs: the Belly Blade.
Unlike a jighead that leads with the weight, the Belly Blade has a keel-shaped chunk of lead on the hook near the bend to which is attached a No. 3 willow leaf blade on a swivel, which Strike King promises provides more flash and vibration that a standard jighead. The rig features a stainless steel corkscrew attached to the eye for securing the plastic bait and a black nickel needlepoint hook.
They’re available in 1/8th, 1/4th and 3/8th ounce versions and cost around $2 apiece in multi-packs.
— Bob Gwizdz
