Anglers who specialize in fishing for bedding bass have come up with an unusual tool for seeing bass on the bottom. The bathyscope — also called an aquascope or a “flogger” (because you can put a flogging on them if you use it) — is a conical device that, when submerged, eliminates any surface disturbance. It’s popular with tournament anglers as it allows them to see fish on the bottom in fairly deep water (provided it’s clear) and they can zero in on the biggest fish and ignore the smaller ones.
There are several on the market that range in price from about $70 to twice that, though there are videos on YouTube that’ll show you how to make one for next to nothing.
The guys I know who use them swear by them. Many of them are brightly colored, but some guys cover them with dark duct tape to block out more light.
— Bob Gwizdz
