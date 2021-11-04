Hooking your boat up to the trailer can be a pain this time of year, as snowy or icy launch ramps make it a difficult proposition. The solution? Boat2Trailer accessories allow you to pull your boat up on the trailer and it latches automatically.
Called a Drotto boat latch, the gizmo allows you to hook up without getting out of the boat or leaning over the bow. Available in two sizes, a Drotto boat latch will set you back close to $300. But if you can afford it, it has to be considered a safety feature as well as a convenience.
— Bob Gwizdz
