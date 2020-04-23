As a mostly run-and-gun or drift-with-the-current fisherman, I’ve never had an anchoring system on any of my boats, preferring, on those rare occasions that I do anchor, to toss one over the side and hitch it to a cleat. But a buddy of mine who is a kayak angler turned me on to the Anchor Wizard, a small, hand-cranked device for use on small boats.
Anchor Wizards are built by a machine shop in Evart that began making anchoring systems in 2005 and has 13 different models in their line that range up to an electric model that will hold 100-pound anchor and retails for $1,000, though most are smaller and hand-cranked. Their smallest version, which retails for around $100 and is rated for a 10-pound anchor is the star of the line-up.
“It’s what we sell the most of,” said Kameron Vanscoyok, sales manager for the company. “We developed it for kayaks and it’s really blown up for us.”
To me, it looks like a smart, low-cost accessory for the small boater who uses an anchor regularly.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.