Most (but not all) fishing rods have a hook keeper — often a small metal hoop — near the fore end of the butt for securing your bait or hook when you set your rod down. If your rod doesn’t, now there’s an after-market product to fix it.
The Accu-Cull (the company primarily makes products for tournament fishermen to help them identify their best fish when they cull) All-N-One attaches to the rod via O-rings and is designed with a slot for your line so you can attach a Texas or drop-shot rig without having to unhook your bait. The guys I know who use them — typically serious bass fishermen — swear by them. They retail for around $6.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.