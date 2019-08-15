Gwizdz’s gadgets
I just returned from a fishing trip in Green Bay where snap-jigging the reefs is a popular summertime presentation and all the anglers were raving about Shiver Minnows from Moonshine Lures for that style of fishing.
At first glance, the Shiver Minnow looks a lot like a Jigging Rapala, but the anglers all say it has much different action; a Jigging Rapala swims in circles on the drop while a Shiver Minnow has a lot more forward glide and covers a larger swatch of bottom. Shiver Minnows are available in six metallic colors and 23 glow-in-the-dark colors in five sizes from 1/8-ounce to one ounce.
— Bob Gwizdz
