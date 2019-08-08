Gwizdz’s Gadgets and Gear
There are two styles of in-line spinners that are popular with panfish and trout anglers. The more popular,
as exemplified by Mepps, features a spinner blade on a clevis that rotates around the lure’s shaft. Slightly
less popular is a spinner with a blade that rotates directly around the shaft, and the most popular name
brand version of this bait is made by Panther Martin.
Although both styles work well, the through-the-spinner style lure has one advantage — it begins to
rotate immediately on retrieve; the other styles takes a second to get going. I find under certain conditions
the Panther Martin has an advantage. In really tight conditions on a trout stream (and I’m talking about small
holes that are surrounded by obstructions) I prefer the Panther Martin because I can flip the bait — in the
same manner that bass anglers flip a jig or worm into heavy cover — and cover the water better. Sometimes
you’ve only got a second or two of running time for these small holes. That’s where a Panther Martin really
shines.
— Bob Gwizdz
