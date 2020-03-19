Gwizdz’s Gadgets and Gear
For almost ever, Normark had the corner of the vertical swimming jig market with it’s Jigging Rapala. Now there is a wide variety of similar baits on the market but Acme, makers the venerable Little Cleo spoon, has added a wrinkle.
The Hyper-Rattle looks like many others, but has a built-in sound chamber designed to call ‘em in. It’s available in 12 colors and three sizes — 1 1/2 inches, 2 inches, and 2 1/2 inches, which weigh about a a third ounce, half ounce, and one ounce respectively. They retail for $9.99.
— Bob Gwizdz
