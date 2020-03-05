Gwizdz’s Gadgets
and Gear
Remember when ice fishing was so simple? All you needed was a bucket with a couple of poles in it and you were ready to go?
Anglers are increasingly using cases for carrying their rods on the ice. It makes sense, especially if you take a snow machine over harsh ice to get where you’re going.
Rod cases for ice rods run the gamut from hard-sided, cushioned, lockable boxes to simple nylon carry bags. You can easily spend $100 on a case, though there are plenty available for half that much.
I have several, but the one I use most is a simple nylon bag with a PVC tube in it to give the rods a little protection.
The one I use most, by Beckman, is apparently no longer made as I couldn’t find it anywhere on the internet, but I think it retailed for around $10 when I got it years ago.
Now I can’t find much of anything in that price range, but you can buy a good case that’ll do the job for around $25.
— Bob Gwizdz
