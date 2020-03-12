Gwizdz’s Gadgets and Gear
Some of the walleye anglers I run with tell me they are high on the Flutter Fish, a jigging spoon made by PK Lures. The unique symmetrical shape — it looks like two smaller spoons joined together — gives it a unique “flutter” on the drop that imitates a dying baitfish better than the competition. One anger I know says he uses them extensively Out West for trout and land-locked salmon through the ice. I didn’t get to try them this winter — all the trips I had scheduled for Saginaw Bay were canceled because of ice conditions — but I expect to give them a go during open-water season.
Flutter spoons are available in six sizes, from 1/8th to a full ounce in a wide variety of color combinations. You can find them for around $3.49 for the smaller size, more for the bigger ones.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.