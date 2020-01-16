Gwizdz’s Gadgets and Gear
Blade baits continue to grow in popularity for just about all sport fish, but especially bass and walleye. Veteran Windsor, Ont.-based fishing guide Jon Bondy, who made his name as a bait maker with his musky lures, has added a blade — the Bondy Blade, naturally — to his catalog.
The 5/8th ounce bait is a little lengthier and much more sculptured than most blades.
It’s available in 10 colors and retails for $5.99. www.bondybaitcompany.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.