It’s that time of year when lots of folks will begin putting up their outboard motors for the season and that means, among other things, adding a gas stabilizer to the fuel tank.
My mechanic recommends Star Tron, from Star Brite, an enzyme additive that is not only a fuel stabilizer for over the winter, but promises to improve starting and better running engines as a result of more complete combustion. Designed to help prevent phase separation from ethnol-added fuels, Star Tron retails for around $8 for enough to treat 48 gallons of fuel
— Bob Gwizdz
