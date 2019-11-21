Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.