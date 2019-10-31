Bluegills and sunfish have moved back into the shallows now with the cooler weather and are readily available. For anglers who want to catch panfish but don’t want to mess with bait, I recommend a Beetle Spin.
There were a number of years when I didn’t fish bait at all and just went all Beetle Spins all the time.
Available in sizes designed for everything from bass to bream, I like the 1/32nd ounce best, but it can be tough to cast so a 1/16th will do just fine.
There’s not much to it. It’s just a downsized spinnerbait with a split-tail plastic body instead of a skirt. If the fishing’s tough, you always have the option of removing the safety-pin style spinner assembly and just fishing the body on jighead, even under a bobber if you prefer.
Made by Johnson Fishing, panfish-sized Beetle Spins retail for around $1, packaged with a spare body. They’re available in 21 colors.
— Bob Gwizdz
