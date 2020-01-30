You can pay up to $300 for a spinning reel and, generally speaking, you get what you pay for. But a good buddy of mine, who fishes for steelhead about 60 days a year, tells me there’s no need to go upscale; he buys a new spinning reel in the $40 range every year, then rotates the reels into less-demanding roles —such as for panfish —when he gets a new one.
He recommends reels like the Shimano Catana 2500HG. It features a 6.2-1 retrieve ratio and has a line capacity of 140 yards, so if you break off — even several times — you’ve plenty of line to work with throughout the rest of the day. The reel handles fish weighing double digits easily, he says, and he has never had one fail.
— Bob Gwizdz
