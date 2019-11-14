Anglers who regularly fish for pike and muskies know that wire leaders are almost de rigueur to prevent losing lures — and for that matter, fish — to the toothy critters, whether casting, trolling or fishing with bait. It’s depressing to have your new $10 bait cut off on the strike and nearly as deflating to have that last head shake cut your line when you’ve got the fish to the boat.
Almost all terminal tackle manufacturers offer wire leaders, in a variety of colors and lengths, some nylon-coated. To my mind it’s as not important which brand you choose as it is that you have them.
Personally, I like short (say 12 inches, though some trolling anglers like them twice that long) as long as they have a quality swivel and snap. I use Offshore Angler (the Bass Pro Shop brand) leaders because they are inexpensive and (at least so far) dependable.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.