One of the biggest innovations in presenting soft-plastic baits in recent years is the Tokyo Rig. In principle, it’s like a drop-shot rig, but instead of tying your hook up the line and adding a weight to the end of the line, the Tokyo Rig is set up for one knot.
Essentially, it’s a wide-gap hook attached to a ring (to which you tie), but it includes a barrel swivel and a wire dropper. Rig your plastic (worm, grub, swim bait, etc.) weedless on the hook, then add a weight (a worm weight is just fine but you can use an ordinary bell sinker) and bend the wire with your pliers to keep the weight attached. Voila — you have a weedless bait that rides up off the bottom without rigging a drop shot.
The rig is making waves on the pro bass tour — Mike Iaconelli is a big proponent — and is perfect for fishing over short grass (like sand grass). Made by VMC, Tokyo Rigs are packaged two to a pack and retail in the $4 range.
— Bob Gwizdz
