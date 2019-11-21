Although they’ve been around for a lot of years — it started with Yamamoto Senkos, but nowadays practically every soft-plastic manufacturer makes them — stick worms (plastic worms with no tail) have become increasingly popular in recent years. I’ve taken to fishing them instead of tubes for bass in many instances, just to give the fish something different to look at.
For the most part I fish them rigged wacky style — hooked once through the middle — but they can be Texas-rigged as well, Personally, I like short worms (say, three or four inches) as they won’t intimidate smaller fish. I generally fish them weightless on an open hook, but if the fish are in water more than a few feet deep, I’ll use a small jig head to get them down more quickly. I recently discovered Stik-O-Worms from Bass Pro Shops, and while I can’t swear they’re any better than any of the others, the price — $4.49 for a 16 pack — is right.
— Bob Gwizdz
