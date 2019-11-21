Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Occasional light rain. High 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.