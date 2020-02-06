I came across what I consider to be the most unique ice fishing lure I’ve ever seen the other day: a Salmo Rail Shad.
The Rail Shad resembles a conventional crankbait in appearance with a diving lip, but it has a unique line tie on top of the head. Fishing guide Chad Schut, who turned me on to it, says when you jerk it up, as you would any jigging bait, “it swims away like a crankbait.”
The 1/2 ounce lure features a feathered real treble hook, is available in six color patterns, and carries a suggested retail of $14.99, though I’ve found it online for around $10.
—Bob Gwizdz
