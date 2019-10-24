A recent pike fishing expedition got me to thinking about the baits I used many years ago. My father was a pike fan, and when I was a kid, one of my dad’s favorite lures for casting for pike was the Red Eye Wiggler, or simply, Red Eye spoon.
Introduced in 1929 and originally made in New York, the Red Eye was acquired by Dearborn-based Eppinger Lure Company some years back. John Cleveland, Eppinger’s marketing director, told me it’s still a good seller, especially for pike, and is still made with the same imported (from Czechoslovakia) cut-glass eyes that give the bait it’s name. Red Eyes are available in smooth or hammered finishes, in a myriad of color combinations, and in sizes ranging from 1/4-2.5 ounces.
— Bob Gwizdz
