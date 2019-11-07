Ragetail Punch Bug.jpg

It’s jig and pig time for bass anglers, though pigs (pork frogs) are hard to come by now that Uncle Josh has stopped making them. But there are about a billion soft-plastic substitutes and Strike King has a new addition to its soft plastics line of Ragetails — the Punch Bug.

A chunky, 3 1/2 inch trailer, the Punch Bug features a ribbed body and Strike King’s patented claw design. It’s made for flipping or punching into heavy cover, but is a good trailer for deep-water casting as well. Punch Bugs are available in eight colors and retail for $6.99 for a seven pack. And they’re coffee-scented, too, which is all the rage, though I surely don’t know why.

— Bob Gwizdz

