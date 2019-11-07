It’s jig and pig time for bass anglers, though pigs (pork frogs) are hard to come by now that Uncle Josh has stopped making them. But there are about a billion soft-plastic substitutes and Strike King has a new addition to its soft plastics line of Ragetails — the Punch Bug.
A chunky, 3 1/2 inch trailer, the Punch Bug features a ribbed body and Strike King’s patented claw design. It’s made for flipping or punching into heavy cover, but is a good trailer for deep-water casting as well. Punch Bugs are available in eight colors and retail for $6.99 for a seven pack. And they’re coffee-scented, too, which is all the rage, though I surely don’t know why.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.