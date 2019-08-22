Topwater fishing for bass is heating up and many of my buddies are swearing by the Rebel Pop R.
I first became acquainted with Pop Rs in Texas. I’d always been a Hula Popper/Jitterbug/Tiny Torpedo kind of guy but when I started fishing a Pop R, it clicked. It’s a slim-profile, cup-mouthed bait that’s as easy to cast on heavy line — and you want to use something mono or fluorocarbon as it pulls the front end of the bait down toward the surface, producing a loud “sploosh” when you pop it aggressively — but it’s less intimidating than some of the larger surface lures. They’re available practically everywhere.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.