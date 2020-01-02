A buddy of mine recently showed me a lure retriever he built using a two-ounce sinker, a swivel and two snaps. You attach the snap to line, let it run down to snagged bait, and start shaking it. I hung up three times in water too deep to reel down and poke off with the rod that day and I got un-snagged all three times.
My buddy said he’s running 100 percent on retrieving snagged baits since he started using it and he’s got less than a dollar into it. He’s gotten his money out of it many times over.
— Bob Gwizdz
