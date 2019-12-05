If you think all jerk baits — floating/diving minnows — are the same, think again. A few years back Kevin VanDam won a major tournament on a jerk bait, made by a company that was not his sponsor, because it did something different than his company’s version.
Now KVD has rectified that issue by designing a jerk bait for Strike King, his main lure sponsor. The KVDJ300 jerk bait incorporates the wiggle, roll, flash and rattle that one of America’s best bass fishermen wants in a floating/diving minnow. The lure has a built-in weight-transfer system for long casts and will dive 4 to 7 feet when jerked.
I can hardly wait until ice out to give it a try.
— Bob Gwizdz
