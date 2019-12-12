This is the time if year — when the water is COLD — that blade baits shine. Mostly fished on deep water structure by walleye and bass anglers, blade baits sink and vibrate on the lift, with the strike most commonly coming on the drop.
New from Jackall is the Keeburn, a unique blade with the body made of circuit board material so it falls more slowly than conventional blades, but still vibrates on a slow retrieve. Available in two sizes (3/8th and 1/2 ounce) and eight colors, it’s pricey — around $10 — So I’d fish it on heavy braid or fluorocarbon line to make sure I got it back. — Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.