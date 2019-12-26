Braided line continues to grow in popularity but it has lagged among ice fishermen simply because it holds enough water to make it difficult to use in sub-freezing temperatures. Now Power Pro hopes to change all that with its new Ice-Tec, a polytetrafluoroethlene-coated braided line. The chemical — which is the base formula in Teflon — not only repels water, it resists sticking (remember, Teflon) so it’s ideal for ice fishing.
Like other Spectra braids it is a thin diameter line (5 pound tests has approximately 1-pound diameter) that should prove effective with ultralight or deep-water applications. I retails for $9.49 for a 50-yard spool.
— Bob Gwizdz
