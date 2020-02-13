Ever lost a nice fish right at the hole while ice fishing?
It’s a common occurrence as the fish can get just enough slack to throw the hook or enough leverage against the ice to break the line. The answer to that problem is a gaff, so you can reach down, hook and haul out the fish before it escapes. It can be tough to grasp a toothy (i.e. pike or walleye) fish by hand and as long as you’re keeping the fish, there’s no reason not to gaff it.
Lots of guys make their own out of some sort of dowel and a large hook, but you can buy one inexpensively enough. Just perusing the internet, I found plenty of them for less than $10 that’ll work fine.
HT Enterprises makes a model with a 24-inch shaft and your choice of single or treble hook that retails for around $8, but I’ve seen them for less than $6.
— Bob Gwizdz
