Trying to keep minnows alive while ice fishing can be a daunting task, but Frabill — maker of numerous angling products — has come up a with a gadget that does the job. The Bait Station is a durable, foam-insulated box (available in two sizes: 13- and 19-quart) featuring a two-speed aerator. The guys I know who use them swear by them, but recommend the smaller of the units because of the weight. (That makes sense; the larger one would have more than 30-pounds of water in it). Both models come with a shoulder strap, though I can’t imagine carrying it out there.
The Bait Station has an available 110-volt adapter, so you can use it at home to keep bait alive. One buddy told me he uses his on his boat when open-water perch fishing and it performs well. These units aren’t cheap; expect to pay at least $80.
— Bob Gwizdz
