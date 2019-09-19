There are times when almost any crankbait will produce the desired effect and other times when the fish seem to want something specific. I was reminded of this recently while casting for walleyes with a couple of guys; we went through a couple of tackle boxes full of baits, but only the Flicker Shad by Berkley delivered. And it wasn’t the color; three different versions of the same plug produced.
Berkley, which gets its share of lure sales, says the bait has an unusual “flicker” action on retrieve. The baits, designed by walleye pros Gary Parsons and Keith Kavajecz, are available in five sizes (from 1/8th- to 1/2-ounce) and more than 50 colors. They retail for around $6.
— Bob Gwizdz
