The walleyes will be moving from the bays and lakes into the rivers soon — I hear it’s already begun at the Saginaw River — so it’s time to get the jjgs back out. One of the more popular trailers in this part of the country is the Fin-S Fish by Lunker City.
A slim, deep-bodied plastic, with a small split tail, the Fin-S cuts the current well. And though it’s best known around these parts as a walleye trailer, Fin-S Fish are also popular with bass anglers fishing drop-shot rigs and I know one guide who trolls with them for Atlantic salmon in the St. Marys River.
Available in a number of lengths — from 2 1/2 to 5 inches — Fin-s Fish come in 27 colors, though blue ice and purple ice seem to be most popular. They retail for around $5 a pack.
— Bob Gwizdz
