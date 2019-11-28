Bass anglers of a certain age will remember when tailspinners — most notably Mann’s Little George — were all the rage for bottom bouncing along deep-water structure. I haven’t heard much about them in, oh, 35 years or so, but Japanese lure maker Jackall has introduced a new one — the Deracoup.
Available in three sizes — 1/2, 3/4 and one ounce — and eight colors, the new tailspinners should be perfect for bouncing down a point or fishing on ledges, for bass, whitefish, walleyes, whatever. But be careful where you throw them as they’re pricey: They retail for around $10. — Bob Gwizdz
