Although I generally discourage the Woman I Live With from buying me sporting goods as gifts — I know what I want or need and am fully capable of getting it myself — she still finds ways of surprising me with practical items I would have never considered. For instance: She bought me a plastic ball-cap frame designed for washing ball caps in the dishwasher. And though I have enough ball caps to outfit a battalion, I have a couple of favorites — like my high school alma mater — that I wear often enough that they get, thanks to sunscreen and sweat — gross. Pop one in the frame and in the dishwasher and, voila, it’s good as new.
I found a number of them for sale online for as little as $3 — well less than the cost of new cap.
— Bob Gwizdz
