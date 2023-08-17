ELK RAPIDS — Best-selling author Doug Tallamy returns to Elk Rapids to campaign for the Homegrown National Park initiative. The program encourages anyone with a patch of soil to join the movement to regenerate nature’s biodiversity by planting native.
Green Elk Rapids, a volunteer organization dedicated to raising environmental awareness, hosts the University of Delaware professor of entomology and wildlife ecology on Aug. 24. Tallamy first spoke to area audiences five years ago.
“He’s an outstanding messenger in what citizens can do,” said Green Elk Rapids chair Royce Ragland. “He looks at the big picture — and the everyday picture.”
Tallamy’s call to action pools the small efforts of many into a countrywide network consisting of homeowners, property owners, municipalities and farmers. Organizers claim it’s the largest cooperative conservation project ever attempted.
HNP’s intention is to shift traditional landscaping practices to plantings which support life, sequester carbon, feed pollinators and manage water.
“The more people understand, the better decisions they will make whether planting a backyard or a government center,” Ragland said.
The HNP nonprofit maintains that 83 percent of U.S. land is privately owned. Tallamy believes biodiversity can be restored by planting native on 50 percent of it. The program’s initial goal is to restore ecological balance to 20 million acres through native plantings. Nearly 2,500 Michigan acres are currently a part of the grassroot call to action.
Event sponsor Kay Charter, executive director of the Omena-based Saving Birds Thru Habitat, has dedicated two decades to educating the public about the importance of enhancing and restoring habitat. She observed people’s attitudes toward native planting changing since the nonprofit’s launch in 2001.
“They are really heeding the message and doing something because they realize the planet is in trouble,” Charter said.
Charter emphasized the importance of growing acceptance of native landscaping, not only for existing yards, but also for area building developments.
Experts in restoration, Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy protects wildlife habitat and corridors, critical watersheds and other ecologically significant areas. The nonprofit’s senior conservation ecologist Angie Bouma recognizes the significance in changing perspectives, but also notes understanding land stewardship is complicated.
“He’s [Tallamy] an excellent researcher and able to articulate the proper plantings and benefits of native plants to wildlife,” she said.
HNP emphasizes the urgency of ecological regeneration to humanity’s survival. Local ecosystems are no exception. The conservation initiative encourages citizens to dig in with a small step, like planting a tree, or to go bigger by replacing lawn, or a portion of it, with native plants.
“The healthier and more connected a landscape is, the more resilient the habitats and the species within it are to a variety of environmental stressors,” Bouma said. “Individual choices and efforts over time make an important difference in the larger picture.”
HNP ‘s online interactive map allows individuals to register their regeneration activity and view how even small efforts add to ecological progress. Access the map at homegrownnationalpark.org.
