Steve Smith is a specialist shooter who only swings shotguns. (He also taught me the art of alliteration.) Smith has spent more time thinking about how to hit a flying target than anyone I know. He’s shared those thought in literally hundreds of articles in the sporting press. Many are long and complex, so I’m going to give you the CliffsNotes version. For those of you too young to remember, CliffsNotes are the 30-page version of the 300-page novel you were supposed to read. So, you turned to Cliff at the last minute, hoping, by some miracle, to pass your humanities test.
We’re in the same boat. It’s the end of September, and hunting season is upon us. Shortly we will all take the test — can you hit an unexpected and fast-moving duck, goose, pheasant, grouse, woodcock or rabbit? Most of us will fail, our scores falling sadly below the 50 percent mark. We think we’re John Wayne. The birds will show us we’re not. I turned to my shooting and writing mentor to find out why we miss.
“Can I ask you some questions?”
“Fire away.”
“Why do we miss? And can anything be done about it at this late hour?”
“We miss because we don’t practice. No.”
So, there you have it folks! The CliffsNotes version of StevesNotes.
However, the details in the unabridged version are worth reading. They go like this:
“People miss because they don’t practice enough. Same reason they slice a golf ball off the tee. Same reason you miss a shot playing ping pong. It’s a matter of practice and familiarity,” Smith explained.
Which leads many of us to think we need to grab a few boxes of shells and head out to the local skeet, trap or sporting clays course. But Smith said that might not be the answer either because of the kind of practice such shooting games offer.
“Guys say I’m practicing up for the season and they go out and shoot a round of sporting clays with the gun mounted. Then they call for the target. You don’t walk through the grouse woods or pheasant fields that way, and you sure don’t sit in the duck blind that way. So that’s not very good practice at all.”
According to Smith, a better form of practice is to go out into the field with a friend and a hand thrower and practice like you hunt — with the gun lowered. If you hunt ducks and geese, take your shots sitting down like you would in a duck boat. If you hunt grouse, woodcock or pheasants take your shots while walking. That way you are practicing the very realistic situations you will be facing in the field AND you can keep repeating the shot you are having trouble making until you figure it out.
I voiced the concern to Smith that I might be practicing incorrectly and quite possibly reinforcing bad habits. This led him to the foundation of good shooting which is proper gun mount and proper gun fit.
“You don’t have to pull the trigger to practice. You can dry mount your gun. A lot of people don’t realize the importance of gun mount. Everybody talks about gun fit.”
So how do you mount a shotgun properly? I watched an instructional shooting video that said your hand on the pistol grip of the shotgun should come to your face at the same speed you’d sip a glass of scotch without spilling it. (Thurston Howell III would have liked this video. Eminem, not so much.) Smith laughed. He said proper mount is smooth and reasonably fast.
“If you mount at that speed (the unspilled scotch mount) you’ll never hit a ruffed grouse in thick cover. Realistically from the time you start your mount to the time you pull the trigger should be about one second. One thousand one.”
By practicing dry mounting your gun, you’re building muscle memory. Keeping an unloaded shotgun (and the ammunition locked somewhere) readily available in your bedroom, den or office where you can pick it up and dry mount it often will probably make you a better shooter than going to the range once a month.
But what about gun fit? According to Smith, “The definition of gun fit is [when you mount the gun] you’re not looking at the gun. You’re looking at what you want to shoot at. When you pull the trigger the shot charge goes there because the gun is pointing where your eye is looking. The only way that works is if the stock fits you, and you know how to mount it properly.”
Unless Smith or someone like him is your next-door neighbor, the best way to tell if your gun fits is to purchase a snap cap red laser training cartridge (see Amazon — TARYAG laser training cartridge $46. Unfortunately it only comes in 12 gauge) and go in a pitch-black room.
Use a white concentrated flashlight beam or a white laser pointer to illuminate a dot on the wall. Then mount your shotgun and pull the trigger with the same speed that you’d shoot a clay target. If your red laser dot hits the white one illuminated on the wall, your gun fits. The darkened room keeps you from cheating because you cannot see the gun barrel to adjust it accordingly. That’s how the English stock makers do it when you buy a $25,000 shotgun. The technique works on $400 shotguns as well.
If your shotgun doesn’t fit, it’s easily adjusted with a shorter or longer recoil pad or adding some moleskin to raise the stock or even (wince, wince) sanding the stock down. Once your gun fits, you can focus on a smooth, consistent mount. Remember, practice just makes permanent. Perfect practice makes perfect.
Last, but not least, Smith reminds us that while concentration also plays a huge role in hitting your target, at the end of the day hunting is supposed to be fun.
“Yeah, you want to be intense, you want to be ready for the shot, you want to pay attention to the dog, but, darn it, you want to get away from it all for a few hours and just enjoy the outdoors.”
That’s a test we can all pass, missed shots or not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.