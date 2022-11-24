Back in the mid-’90s, I interviewed Ed Langenau, former Michigan DNR head wildlife biologist. At the time, data showed that 70 percent of bucks were taken on Nov. 15, opening day of firearm season.
I’m sure the statistic has changed with antler point restrictions, but if you’re one of the unlucky 30 percent who are starting to sweat and reading this column for advice on how to bag a deer, go duck hunting.
In my 40 years of chasing them, I’ve learned that deer like water. A lot. And some of my most memorable deer sightings have been while duck hunting. I’m sharing them first and foremost because they are the heart-pounding, jaw-dropping surprises that forever etch a smile in your deer hunting daydreams. They are why I return to the woods every November with the same anticipation and excitement I feel at Christmas. None of them end with me posing behind a big, dead deer. But perhaps they will get your mind pondering new places to find deer, places you’ve maybe thought are unsuitable deer habitat. And for you, they might just lead to the bagging of a beautiful buck or doe.
I grew up living on a small peninsula that juts into Lake Huron near Alpena. It was called Partridge Point, but being more lowland swamp and cattails than aspen, it might have more aptly been named Duck and Deer Hunters Den. October evenings after school, I rode my bike a mile or so from my house, cased bow hanging from my handlebars to the interior of the woods where I’d find deer feeding on acorns as well as the burlap bag of apples I’d throw over my shoulder.
But it was on a Saturday morning, pulling my green duck boat behind the truck that a massive pair of bucks showed up in the headlights. They were standing in the two-track that meandered along the cattail slough along the edge of Squaw Bay. I investigated the area further and found they had rubs and scrapes dominating a small pocket of cedars and tag alders along lake.
They had created trails through the cattails, and several mornings I sat in the cattails, my legs in eight inches of water, waiting to ambush one of them as their big sides scraped through the cattails. It would have been a 10-yard shot, but they were too smart for me. I saw them several other times while launching the duck boat, but never when I had a bow in hand. As far as I know, no one ever got them, but it forever changed my thinking about deer and the sort of habitat they find security in.
Fast forward 20 years, and my ace-in-the-hole cedar grove that provided seven bucks in seven years had been clear-cut.
The deer changed their movements, and I was on the move as well, looking for a new spot to hunt.
It was while duck hunting the cranberry bog on the edge of the massive cedar stand that I heard a rustling behind me and turned to watch a tall-racked 8-point move across the bog until he disappeared back into the cedars.
Later, I explored the woods where he left the bog, about a half-mile from my duck hunting spot. It was another old growth cedar stand, the kind you can see a long way between the trunks as long as you are low to the ground.
The Hobbit Woods became my new sanctuary, although it was somewhat both electrifying and disconcerting to hear the slow anticipatory splashes of a deer walking the edge of the bog, and then a rifle shot coming from state land across the river at that same deer with me as a backstop just inside the cedars. Knee-high rubber boots were a must, but 10 years of good hunting took place at the Hobbit Woods before a straight-line wind turned it into pick-up sticks.
But the bog continues to call me and this year provided yet another amazing deer sighting. Drew and I were duck hunting the edge of the slack-water river (think Deliverance with less current) when he downed a wood duck. He slipped into the water to retrieve it, but quickly became mired in muck with the water only inches from the top of his waders. I retrieved the canoe from the treeline and dragged it across the bog for the rescue attempt. After 10 minutes of him hanging on the bow, trying to work his feet loose without capsizing the canoe, he was saved and we slowly began paddling upstream to pull his duck from the reeds. That’s when we heard it — a loud, frustrated grunting that I can only describe as the bellowing of a cow wishing to be fed and milked. Then again — Bleahhh! Bleahhh! Bleahhh! It was so loud and obnoxious that I actually stopped and scanned the tree line, expecting to see a bowhunter annoyed by our presence and trying to send a message by blasting his grunt call at us. But after a third panicked bellow, we heard splashing about 100 yards ahead of us and then crashing in the tag alders. Five minutes later, what first appeared to be a duck swimming downstream revealed itself as the head of a healthy doe. She swam down the lazy river toward us, seemingly unconcerned. She covered a good 50 yards before finally spotting us, at which time she climbed up onto the bog mat, hid behind some cattails, waited for a few minutes and bounded off into the tree line.
We speculated she was pursued by dogs or coyotes before stepping into the backwater bog river and momentarily became mired, just like Drew. A few minutes of panic and frustration, and she was free. Whatever it was, I’ll never forget the sight of that deer swimming so easily and comfortably, her hollow hairs floating her like a giant dry fly.
So, if you’re still trying to fill your deer tag, don’t go west, young man or woman, go to the water.
P. S.: And as for Ed Langenau, the man who had access to the largest trove of deer harvest data before such data was shared to all on the web, I asked him where he would be hunting. The county with the highest buck to doe ratio? The county with the most record book bucks? The county with the highest deer density? Nope, the county with marginal deer hunting where all his family and friends gathered and memories were made. Ed always had his priorities straight.
