With 27 years experience teaching all subjects to fourth and sixth graders, Greg Frey is a jack of all trades and a master of none. With 52 years experience wandering around in the outdoors, his hunting and fishing skills follow a similar path. When he masters the skills of the outdoors, he’ll take up paddle ball. He hopes that day never comes. Based on the fact he’s genuinely surprised when he catches a fish or spots a deer, it probably never will. He’s good with that.