Breakwalls are fish magnets.
Often, along the Lake Michigan shoreline, they stand guard duty at the entrance to a major river. Those major rivers are like a siren song to salmon in the fall and steelhead in the spring. Constantly pushing food and cooler or warmer water into the lake, they attract all sorts of other species that feed on the eggs of salmon and steelhead as well as insects and other morsels of food that get washed out into the lake.
On hot summer days, you’re also likely to find a literal piscatorial party of rock bass, smallmouth, perch, bluegills and the occasional walleye or pike hanging around the rock structure of a breakwall. Unlike the layers of self-doubt that crop up as you search an entire lake for fish, the main decision to make when fishing a breakwall is how far toward the end of the breakwall do you go?
Do you want to fish near other anglers and make a new friend, or do you want to choose a solitary location? And it really doesn’t matter because fish don’t just sit in one spot off a breakwall. They generally cruise up and down, maybe even heading in and out of the rivermouth at the base of the breakwall. A fisherman’s field of dreams — cast and they will come.
Drew’s world had shrunk and darkened. His 53-year-old father had died five days earlier, one of those young and unexpected deaths that shakes the ground beneath us and gives us pause to reconsider our time on this earth and how we are spending it. It had been a long week of tears and sadness. When words and tears are exhausted, sometimes the best way to care for a grieving friend is to take them fishing. So that’s what I did. Somehow, I thought the breakwall would help Drew heal.
The plan was to meet at the Petoskey waterfront after dinner. It was mid-April, and we’d throw spoons and crankbaits for steelhead and brown trout with the knowledge that the occasional pike or lake trout could be in the vicinity. But a warm gale force wind had been blowing all day from the southeast (which, if you know the old saying, is somewhere between blowing the lure in the fish’s mouth and causing fish to bite the least). Drew suggested we meet early as he saw some rain in the forecast. Three-thirty in the afternoon didn’t seem like a prime time to catch fish, but the trip wasn’t really about the fish.
We unloaded a simple handful of gear at the breakwall — tackle box, spinning rod, a long-handled net and a cooler should we be so lucky as to land a trout. Remarkably, for a Saturday afternoon in April, there was only one angler at the very end of the pier. Normally I would have set up at a favorite spot midway out on the pier, but Drew was looking for deep water, so we headed to the end. The wind pushed into our faces relentlessly as we began to cast. Crankbaits were out of the question. They’d as likely boomerang back into your face as hit the water, and three treble hooks to the head doesn’t help heal anyone. Instead, we loaded our rods with ¾ ounce Little Cleos. Drew put on a chartreuse green fire tiger pattern. I stopped myself just short of telling him that was a poor choice for trout. Chartreuse green fire tiger screams pike and bass. But eating crow once had taught me to keep my opinions to myself.
It had been years ago when Todd, another dear friend learning to hunt and fish, had come back from a Canadian pike fishing trip with us. A few weeks after the trip, we were out in the Bay setting downriggers for lake trout and salmon when he pulled out a brand new 10-inch long jointed blue Rapala. He was quite proud of it and thought we should fish it. I calmly explained how it was more of a trophy pike lure, not so much a salmon lure — those being the days when I only fished J Plugs and Northport Nailers. I had already made the mistake of rejecting a gift, but I tried to erase my arrogance by telling Todd we’d put it down anyway and see what happened. What happened was for the next four years, that Rapala outfished all of my other salmon and trout lures by a ratio of 3:1. It became a running joke. From that point on, we never fished without it.
So, if Todd’s pike lure caught trout, why wouldn’t Drew’s? I kept my mouth shut and was glad I did. Twenty minutes later, letting his fire tiger spoon sink deep and then bringing it back with a slow and steady retrieve, Drew was into a fish. A big fish. One that doubled his rod and pulled him into the wind as much as the screaming wind tried to push him back. I was on my hands and knees at the end of the concrete pier, net fully telescoped and peering into the dark water for some clue as to the identity of Drew’s fish. From the darkness we briefly saw what looked like oval spots — monster pike or lake trout. The fish slowly, begrudgingly came to the surface, and we could see it was a beautiful lake trout. Never before had I sweated a net job as much as this one. Losing Drew’s fish after he lost his dad seemed unthinkable.
And then it was in the net, the hefty weight bending the handle as we raised it to the pier and pounced on it like cats. We were smiling, laughing, high fives all around. It was as if a weight had been lifted and a ray of light had cut through the bleak overcast. We ended early, just as raindrops began to fall in earnest. Drew took the fish to his mother’s house for a special family dinner, and she said it was the best she’d ever had.
The breakwall had done its job, and I couldn’t help thinking that God had a hand on Drew’s rod as well.
