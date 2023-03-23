If the point had just been to catch fish, we would have gone to Walloon or Thumb or Charlevoix. Those are lakes we know well and fish often. But, so does everyone else. Just going out and catching some fish wasn’t the point. The point was to break the monotony of a long winter and try something new.
So, that’s what we did. Drew and Abby loaded up their truck with ice fishing gear, and so did my daughter, Madeline, and I. We had predetermined which way the compass would point once we hit the open road. Drew had always wanted to fish a little bowl of a glacial lake nestled between Boyne Falls and Vanderbilt. It’s called Standard Lake. It only rang a bell because I drive past Standard Lake Road every day on my way to school. Logical that there would be a real lake somewhere down it. It’s a tiny little lake, but for its size, quite deep, almost 30 feet in some spots. Drew thought there might be some bluegills in it. Madeline and I just wanted some ice time.
Before you crucify me for writing about a secret lake, I truly don’t believe everyone from Traverse City is going to drive 1.5 hours to overwhelm Standard Lake. Especially after you find out how many fish we caught. And anyway, this isn’t really a story about Standard Lake. It’s a story about discovery, a story about all the hidden gems we never take the time to explore. On a grander scale, I suppose the whole trip could have been a metaphor for the life of many of us middle-aged sportsmen and women who become bored or dissatisfied with the familiar in our own backyards and need the high of an epic out-West adventure or a bigger buck or a larger trout caught on even lighter tippet. When was the last time you explored something unfamiliar yet close to home? When was the last time you tried something truly new and untested, knowing your chances of failure were much more than those of success? It’s actually quite fun. And I’m pretty sure everyone in northern Michigan has their own Standard Lake close by.
What made this particular ice fishing trip even more fun was that it was mid-March, 40 degrees and sunny. When we turned onto Standard Lake Road, the sun had melted the top two inches of the dirt road, turning it into a slurry, and where the snowplow stopped and the road turned seasonal, the foot of snow we were driving through couldn’t decide whether it wanted to be ice or water. Even in four-wheel-drive, I grew nervous as the heavy, soft snow seemed to slow forward movement as if I was driving into wet concrete. The hills were steep, as in sledding hill steep, and knowing the snow was going to be ever softer on our way out, I chickened out and pulled over as I watched Drew in his high-riding Dodge Ram disappear around the corner. Madeline and I would load the sled and walk the rest of the way in, though I had no idea how much farther the rest of the way would be, which again, was part of the fun.
When exploring a new lake or a new section of woods, you notice things in far greater detail than somewhere familiar. The lake’s parking access was trimmed with giant boulders brought in from elsewhere. White pines and jack pines dotted a steep hillside, and beneath those pines the ground was bare, sheltered from snow by the living needles on the branches above while the dark dead ones below acted as a heat sink to melt whatever snow had fallen. Farther down the lake, the hillsides were covered in hardwoods with a single dormant cottage sleeping on the eastern shoreline. A lone snowmobile track across the lake and a trapline of lightly-frozen over holes indicated we weren’t the first ones to fish this little lake this winter, but the trapline nature of holes suggested someone else had been searching. Never a good sign.
We used our Navionics apps to roughly gauge the depth as we walked over the ice, but it’s pretty easy to do the same thing with Google Maps open to the satellite image filter. Drop-offs are easy to see, and whenever I’m exploring a new lake, I’ll always set up on the edge of a drop-off. But you didn’t need technology to tell you what was under the ice. Most lakes follow the same contours of the land around them. What you see above the water is generally what you’re going to see below it.
Drew attached his Dewalt cordless drill to the end of an 8-inch auger and discovered that it had more than enough power to cut through the ice, but your wrist was going to get sore. Had it been a 4-inch or 6-inch auger, it would have cut through the ice like butter. The four of us fished together for 45 minutes or so without a bite, and then Abby, being the only patient one, stayed while Drew, Madeline and I began to wander and try new holes, getting farther and farther away from one another.
That’s when an interesting thing happened. Within a 20-minute window from start to finish, each one of us caught, or lost, one fish. Drew’s and mine were bass. Madeline and Abby never saw theirs, but I could see Abby’s pole doubled over so whatever it was had some heft. Madeline said hers was something tiny, maybe a perch or bluegill based on the bobber dancing before the bite. We were spread out over a 150-yard circle in depths ranging from 7 feet to 27 feet. Then, as quickly as it opened, the bite window closed. I’ve seen the same thing happen over and over again while trolling for salmon on the Bay or casting to trout on the Boyne. More than anything, I believe in bite windows. The lure matters. The presentation matters. The location matters. But the bite window matters more. When fish want to feed, you catch them. When they don’t, you don’t. That’s the power of a bite window.
And when that bite window happens on a lake you’ve never been to before while staring into a dark circle of open water amidst a blinding sun-blazed snowfield and the promise of spring is just around the corner, a little 10-inch bass can bring you a sense of joy and accomplishment that you’ll never feel if you fish the same places that everyone else does. If you don’t believe me, give it a try yourself. But don’t go to Standard Lake. The fishing there is actually, well … substandard.
