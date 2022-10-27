Hurricane Ian totaled our little retirement home in Florida. Actually, the 15-foot-high storm surge pushed by Hurricane Ian totaled the home, which leads to an interesting point about hurricane insurance.
If the wind sends your roof to Kansas, you’re covered. If the wind blows a palm tree through the side of your house, your covered. But if the wind pushes water that submerges your home, you’re screwed. Hurricane insurance doesn’t cover water damage.
My parents’ home just across the street shared the same fate. For a couple weeks, we fretted and deliberated and tried to get accurate intel from any of the poor people who lived in Fort Myers.
We researched airline tickets with the thought we could strip the interior down to bare studs in an attempt to kill the potentially toxic mold growing daily. Finally, we accepted the total loss. Since we didn’t know what to do about that, we just went to camp.
Originally a tar-paper shack a few miles inland from the shores of Lake Huron near Alpena, Little Current was expanded and covered inside and out with cedar planks milled right on the property. My parents put countless hours into their labor of love. I helped, but they did the heavy lifting. Sitting on a glacial sand drift overlooking a cedar swamp that cools and protects the trickling waters of Brilinkski Creek, Little Current has always been a sanctuary for the wrens that nest on the beam of the porch, to the little brown bats that live under the eaves, to the deer that browse through the cedars, to the whip-poor-wills that call from beneath the 200-year-old white pines shading the cabin. And to us.
Driving east from Gaylord on a Friday night, nothing could have been more soothing than the panorama of maples in peak yellows, reds and orange. Nothing except a cold Austin Brothers from the red corner store where the three jake turkeys patrol the parking lot like they own the place. (You have to drink Alpena beer when you’re at camp. When in Rome …) Nothing except putting your feet up and sitting by the woodstove while the charcoal on the grill burned down to the perfect embers Dad uses to grill steaks. At home after work, we grill with gas in our ongoing daily rush, but at camp there is always time for charcoal.
Not feeling like doing much else, after dinner we took a slow drive around the property where we were greeting by an oversized porcupine stepping onto the two-track. He seemed surprise and somewhat threatened by our appearance, his quills instantly flaring on his back end like a pincushion. But then, common sense overtook valor, and he laid them back down, choosing instead to waddle down the road as fast as his stubby little legs could move him, disappearing beneath the brown and wilting ferns. It had been years since I had seen a porky at camp, and it made me smile.
As we stopped to lock the gate, two woodcock fluttered ahead and landed in the beams of the headlights. They watched me quizzically as I got out to shut the gate, their survival instincts battling the dilemma of flight or statue until I got within a few yards of them at which time flight won. Their twittering eruption into the night sky brought back wonderful memories of hunting them with my English setter, Sam, back in high school when time was on my side. Here amidst the beauty of northern Michigan, it was hard to visualize the devastation that lay 1,500 miles south of us.
That night, I gathered 10 hours of much-needed sleep, the kind you can only get at camp despite the pitter-pattering of mice in the attic. They sound like a herd of wildebeest about to overrun your face. It was Saturday morning, and we had work to do. The crisp windy morning brought a new chapter in my ongoing search for the holy grail of hunting. For almost 40 years, I’ve scoured the property, trying to find that perfect spot that is both beautiful and calming not only to me but the mature bucks that roam the property as well. And I’ve found it. Numerous times.
There was the old logging road in the deep cedars before they all began blowing over, so we clear-cut it. There was the Hobbit Woods, another old growth glade of cedar and spruce near the cranberry bog where the badger and bobcat were seen. But just a few years ago a gale force wind turned that also into pick-up sticks.
The spot by the babbling creek was visually amazing, but when you’re straining to hear the snap of a twig made by a ghostly buck so you can put your book down before he sees you, a babbling brook can drive you crazy. For a few years, the rye fields near the freshly cut aspen were good, but then the aspen grew up and the deer quit eating it. And now there’s the tree fort.
Built 15 feet off the ground in the middle of a hardwood corner adjacent to a balsam swamp, the tree fort gave a beautiful view. Unfortunately, about the time we put it up the deer decided they liked to enter the balsams about 130 yards from the tree fort where I could only see them for a few seconds.
By acting fast, you could get the shot, but more often than not, you didn’t. So, Dad and I moved it, one wall at a time, with the roof being so excruciatingly heavy that I had to cut it in four pieces, and even then it took two of us to lift just one section.
We worked all day, my 1939 hand-crank Allis Chalmers helping to haul the blind sections through the woods. It felt good to be rebuilding something, knowing that it could be done. We talked about Florida, but not much.
Mostly, we just enjoyed each other and we enjoyed nature, knowing that it always gives much more than it takes away.
