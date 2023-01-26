There’s a difference between hunting and killing, and it’s a big difference.
I grew up hunting squirrels, and it was terribly fun. We lived in a lowland swamp along Lake Huron. There were not many squirrels there. However, in the rolling farmlands and woodlots where my grandparents lived in southern Michigan, there were lots of squirrels. One year in the early 1980s, labor relations broke down, and the Alpena Public Schools closed for two weeks in mid-October. We moved in with my grandparents while my parents (both teachers) job-hunted in Barry County. While no fun for my parents, it afforded me a two-week destination squirrel hunt.
The memories are as clear as the sharp, October air and the frost on the newly-fallen leaves. Following Dad, his giant safety pin holding the notecard-sized hunting license we all wore back then. His strong hands covered in brown jersey gloves holding down strands of rusty barbed wire while we crossed brushy fencerows. I carried my Stevens single-shot bolt-action .22, the hammer cocked by pulling back a heavy metal plunger, the whole rifle one evolutionary step up from a zip gun. Dad carried Grandpa’s single shot 12-gauge with a cracked stock. My job was to shoot the squirrels. He was simply the QRF (Quick Reaction Force) if I failed.
We’d settle in to some likely woodlot and sit side-by-side, with our backs to a giant oak or maple. Then the waiting would begin. Slowly, sound and movement would return. A rustle of dry leaves here, a flit of a tail there. Sometimes I would shoot the squirrels with my little .22, and sometimes they would escape. Whatever we got, we took home and ate. It was honest hunting, just as it should be. The chances of success could be found by tossing a coin.
Last winter, I didn’t hunt squirrels, I killed them. And it was no fun at all.
In late fall, little holes appeared in our lawn, about the size of a quarter with tufts of grass pulled out next to them. At first, I thought it was skunks, but skunks dig up your yard in a random fashion. Soon the holes increased in number until they formed a dirt patch the size of a dining room. Deer replaced skunks as the main suspect. Were they pawing up and eating the grass for some strange reason? But deer are browsers, not grazers. For deer, tree leaves and buds trump grasses. By December the yard looked like a bomb had gone off, complete destruction in what was growing into a perfect rectangle the size of a living room. One day while working near the window, I caught the misfits red-handed. They were squirrels — black and gray ones to be exact.
If it was only the yard, nothing would have come of it. Grass can be replanted. But then they hit the trees. Almost overnight, all of the upper branches on my neighbor’s 60-year-old maple tree turned white. Upon closer inspection, they had been stripped of bark. I’d only seen this once before, roughly 10 years ago when a single squirrel removed the bark in a small patch from a striped maple tree. But then he stopped, and the tree recovered. This time, the squirrels didn’t stop. They worked down my neighbor’s entire maple until eventually the whole tree was stripped of bark. One down, and in the next month, two more were stripped. The poor man didn’t even own a bird feeder.
In my yard, I figured my squirrels were content with the sunflower seed they picked up below the bird feeder. Like Nevil Chamberlain, I had found peace in our time. But appeasement never works, and by late winter they began working on a beautiful maple in my backyard. On any given day, there were eight of them out there, and some days distant relatives would visit bringing the total to 12.
Something had to be done. Actually, it didn’t, but as humans we’re fond of saying that. Left to its own devices, nature will self-regulate, perhaps in ways that may seem incredibly cruel and/or slow to us, but it will self-regulate.
I didn’t want to see how many mature maple trees would die before self-regulation took care of the problem. So, I brought out my air rifle which is nowhere near as accurate as my .22 rifle.
However, I didn’t know how my neighbors would feel about me shooting a real rifle in our subdivision, and I really didn’t want to find out.
The air rifle was a poor substitute for the .22. My .22 holds a one-inch group at 50 yards. At 15 yards, the air rifle held a three-inch group, which is simply not accurate enough to kill things cleanly and humanely. And I was shooting these squirrels out the window at 25 yards. Most died quickly enough with a shot behind the shoulder, but not all. One climbed far up into the notch of a big beech before dying. For two days, I watched its black tail wave forlornly in the wind, a sad and lonely sight.
Faced with the possibility it could be there for weeks before an owl or crow removed it (if ever), I brought out an extension ladder which didn’t even come close to reaching the squirrel. So, I leaned it against another tree where I could balance on the top rungs with my back to the ladder. From there I attempted to toss a monkey wrench tied to a length of masonry twine through the fork in the tree where the dead squirrel rested. Other branches always got in the way or tangled the twine. My calves burned, and it was scary. I could only try for 20 minutes or so before shakily climbing down. Finally, on the third day of tossing, I was able to thread the needle and dislodge my sadly-killed squirrel.
This year there are only four squirrels in my backyard. They are very big, and they are not eating the maple trees. I would gladly hunt them if they lived in a woodlot where I could meet them on their own terms with a .22 rifle. However, I will not kill them in the backyard with an air rifle. After all, there’s a big difference between hunting and killing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.