Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 45 kts from the southwest and highest waves around 14 feet possible. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Huron, Lake Michigan and Lake Superior. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and highest waves. &&